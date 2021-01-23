BLACK, Irita Joan



Age 89, of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at One Lincoln Park. She was born December 19, 1931, in Springfield, Ohio, to her parents Bernard & Pauline (Bulbolz) Domansky. Irita graduated from Julienne High School, Class of 1949. She was an avid reader, enjoyed knitting, loved volunteering at various charitable organizations, and was known as a masterful cook and superior pie baker. Irita began her career at Ohio Bell and became the youngest



supervisor of service representatives. In addition to being a homemaker, she was the secretary and treasurer of the family business.



She will be missed and remembered by her loving husband, Theodore Robert Black; children and their spouses, Martin & Wendy Black of West Milton, Julie & Jay Schamus of Lebanon, Benjamin Black of West Milton; sister-in-law, Shirley Rawlins and brother-in-law, Tom Rawlins of Tipp City; grandchildren, Allison (Matthew) Schwartz, Amanda Black, Brandon Grant; great-granddaughter, Avery Schwartz; numerous nieces,



nephews, and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her son, Anthony Black; siblings, Rozann Schreier and Dennis Domansky. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Irita's caregivers: Gail, Amanda, Michelle, Toni, Elizabeth, Tara, and Teresa.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, 124 W. Apple St., Dayton, OH 45402, or Heartland



Hospice Care, 580 Lincoln Park Boulevard, Ste 320, Kettering, OH 45429. Online memories may be left for the family at



www.hale-sarver.com