Black, James Francis "Jim"



Black, James Francis "Jim", 85, passed away Sunday, January 28, 2024 in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Jim was born November 19, 1938 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Francis James and Helen J. (Shuman) Black. He retired from Navistar after 33 years and was a member of the former Lagonda United Methodist Church. He proudly served in the US Navy from 1955 - 1959 on the USS Coral Sea and USS Essex Air Craft Carriers traveling around the world. He greatly enjoyed sitting on the porch with his wife, Joyce, drinking iced tea after working in the garden and walking his dogs. He loved working on his tractor and could fix anything and took great pride in repurposing materials to make something new. In his spare time he also enjoyed watching old Western movies, listening to gospel and classic country music and reading everything he could. Jim often spoke fondly of growing up on Lagonda Hill and shared stories of that time, including a lifelong interest in auto racing. He also had a lifelong compassion for all animals, especially for his fur family members. Jim was very devoted to his family, always supporting them with everything, including their scouting, 4-H and county fair activities. Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Joyce (Riggle) Black; two children, James M. Black and Susan J. Black; sister, Patricia Wagner; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law and other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents. His funeral service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. You can remember and honor Jim in your own way or by donating to your favorite pet rescue, your local EMS, simply feeding the local wildlife or planting a perennial plant or a tree.



