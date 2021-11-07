BLACK, Michael

dayton-daily-news logo
78, of Englewood, OH, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital from complications of COVID-19.

He was preceded in death by his sister Sherri Lynn Hartlein.

Survived by his loving wife of 52 years Karen; son Chad (Erica) Black of Englewood; 2 brothers Gary Black and Phil (Pat) Black; grandson Cameron and granddaughter Cassie and many dear friends.

Mike was a proud graduate of Northridge High School, Class of 1960. He then served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force in SAC

Strategic Air Command. Later he became the owner of Metro Tool & Die Co in Englewood, OH.

A Graveside Service will be held 11 AM, Friday, November 12, 2021, at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St., Dayton OH 45428. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude or Shriners Hospital in Mike's memory.

