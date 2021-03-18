BLACK, Theodore Robert "Ted"



Age 92, of Kettering, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at One Lincoln Park. He was born May 23, 1928, to the late Theodore Robert and Martha (Staup) Black in Phoneton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Irita, of 64 years in January 2021; and son Anthony Black. He will be missed and remembered by his loving children Martin



(Wendy) Black of West Milton, Julie (Jay) Schamus of Lebanon, and Benjamin Black of West Milton; grandchildren Allison (Matthew) Schwartz, Amanda Black, and Brandon Grant; great-granddaughter Avery Schwartz; sister Shirley (Thomas) Rawlins of Tipp City; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ted was a 1946 Tipp City High School graduate where he played football. He graduated from Miami University, Ohio in 1952 with a Bachelor of Science in Business, and was a member of the Phi Kapp Tau Fraternity. Ted served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War Era and was a member of the Army football team. Ted founded and owned a successful manufacturer's representative company located in Dayton, OH, for over 55 years. He was a gentleman farmer who loved spending time on the farm and raising Black Angus cattle. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Irita, to New York City, Florida, and Sante Fe, NM. Ted's enthusiasm for harness racing and his race horses extended for decades. His children will remember their amazing parents with love. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family wishes to



extend a special thank you to Ted's caregivers: Gail, Amanda, Michelle, Toni, Elizabeth, Tara, Teresa, and the nurses and staff at Heartland Hospice. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Needy Basket of Southern Miami County, 330 S. 5th St., Tipp City, OH 45371 or Heartland Hospice, 580 Lincoln Park Blvd, Suite 320, Kettering, OH 45429. Online memories of Ted may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

