BLACK, Victor M.



67, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, January 10th, 2021, in Springfield, Ohio. He was born April 30th, 1953, to Merle and Jane (Villeburn) Black in Springfield, Ohio. Vic is survived by his wife Cindy of 47 years, daughter Victoria



Jenkins, daughter and soon-to-be son-in-law, Ashley Black and Chris Carter, sister Cynthia (Philip) Pontecorvo of Las



Vegas, NV, and grandchildren, Jacey Jenkins and Mac Carter, and special friends Jeff and



Susan Potter, and Roy and Sharon LeMaster and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Vic was a loving husband, father and friend to all that knew him, but his favorite title was Papaw. He was always ready to help his family and friends whenever they needed him. A special thank you to the nurses and doctors in SRMC COVID ICU unit for their loving care and support. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a



private ceremony will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Ferncliff Funeral Home and Crematory.



Condolences for the family may be left at



www.FerncliffCemetery.org



