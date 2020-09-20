BLACKBURN, Annabelle

BLACKBURN (Maynard), Annabelle ANNABELLE (MAYNARD) BLACKBURN, 99, of Springfield, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday evening, September 15, 2020. She was born in Aflex, Kentucky on July 16, 1921, the daughter of the late George and Elan (Scott) Maynard. Annabelle was a charter member of Grace Baptist Temple, Williamson, West Virginia. She was a wonderful cook and prepared food for the students of Williamson City Schools for many years. She is survived by three grandchildren, Beth (Craig) Jarvis of Bartlett, IL, Steve (Meredith) Hoskins of Finleyville, PA, and David (Aimee) Hoskins of Urbana, OH; and eleven great grandchildren, Abigail, Hannah, Karis, Rebekah, Jonah, Nathan, Amelia, Zachary, Lauren, Julianne, and Meghan. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Johnny Glenn Scott, Hugh Hubbard, and Herb Blackburn; daughter, Rita Gail Hoskins; and brothers, George Maynard Jr. and William Maynard. Annabelle's graveside service will be held at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, WV, at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 26th with Pastor Ron Sanger presiding. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the Grace Baptist Temple in Williamson, WV. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



