dayton-daily-news logo
X

BLACKBURN, Timothy

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BLACKBURN,

Timothy Vernon

Timothy Vernon Blackburn, 53 of Springfield, passed away May 21, 2021, in his residence. He was born July 5, 1967, in

Columbus, Ohio, the son of

Russell and Elizabeth (Linton) Blackburn. Mr. Blackburn

enjoyed fishing, working on cars and going to the racetrack. Survivors include his mother, Elizabeth Blackburn; children, Tianna (Kerry) Baird, Josh (Sai) Burroughs, Ryan (Sara) Burroughs and Kyle (Melissa) Brown; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Ethan, Madilyn, Isaiah, Kylie, Cain and Kyler;

siblings, Rusty (Cindy) Blackburn, Brian Blackburn, Brenda Blackburn, Janet (Billy) Legg, Gloria Blackburn (Darren) and Donna Blackburn, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by a sister, Debbie

Blackburn and his father. Funeral services will be held at 1:30PM, Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME, with Pastor Kenny Ackley officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top