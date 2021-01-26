BLACKWELL, Richard L.



Richard L. Blackwell, age 66 of Hamilton, passed away on



Sunday, January 17, 2021. He was born on August 24, 1954, in Hamilton, the son of the late Millard and Hazel (nee White) Blackwell. Richard was a pillar in his community and to his country. Mr. Blackwell joined the United States Army in 1973 and served with the 2nd



Armored Division in Fort. Hood, TX, and he continued serving with the 1st 147th Infantry until 1982. Richard also served in the capacity as a private investigator and provided services for Wackenhut Security, Nuckols & Assoc, and GE. Shortly after that he made a career change and began working for O'Gara Hess & Eisenhardt building and placing armor on military vehicles until his retirement. Mr. Blackwell received many accommodations during his employment and retired in 2006. Richard felt that with all his background in security he could still be useful and joined the Mason City Police and joined Citizens on Patrol until his health began to deteriorate and resigned. He is survived by 3 nephews; 4 nieces; and twelve great-nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by five siblings Charlotte Ann Blackwell, Pauline Bauer, Charles Blackwell, James Blackwell, and Lillian Kreacic. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Burial will take place on Friday, January 29, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Rose Hill Burial Park with full military honors. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

