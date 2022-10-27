BLACKWOOD, Nancy A.



Nancy A. Blackwood, age 86, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Fox Run Senior Living. She was born the daughter of Robert and Bertha (Warwick) Acton on May 6, 1936, in Yellow Springs, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Harold G. Blackwood; infant son; brother Dr. Robert W. Acton. Nancy is survived by her son Glen (Kathleen M.) Blackwood of Michigan; daughter Ruth (Mike) Lee of Springfield; brother Ralph (Melanie) Acton of Yellow Springs; sisters Becky Shill of Florida, and Mary Frances Wabler of Florida; grandchildren Megan E. Blackwood, Ian G. Blackwood, Rachel E. Lee, and Dylan M. Lee; sisters-in-law Dollie Acton of Minnesota, and Janet Levering of California; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Nancy was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be missed by all of those who loved her. Nancy was a former member of Story Hypes United Methodist Church, and current member of High Street United Methodist. Over the years Nancy was active in the Bells Ministry and church choir. Nancy loved gardening, quilting, cross stitching, and trips to the family house in Pennsylvania. Most of all she enjoyed spending quality time with her family. Friends may call on Friday, October 28, 2022, at RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio 45505, from 11AM -12PM where a funeral service will begin at 12PM with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Interment to follow in the South Solon Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at



