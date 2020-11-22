BLAIR, Clarence



Clarence H. Blair passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the age of 89.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1:00 PM Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Beavercreek Christian Church.



Clarence was born Saturday, June 13, 1931, to the late



Harley and Grace Blair in



Peebles, Ohio. He was a wise, humble, and gentle servant. He proudly served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Navy. Clarence worked for the City of Dayton as a Sergeant in the Police Department, and later as a Court Bailiff for Dayton Municipal Courts. He was very active in many churches, and was an elder and founding member of Beavercreek Christian Church. Clarence had a strong love for his Savior, Jesus Christ. His hobbies included playing golf, reading, watching the Andy Griffith show, and going for walks, but mostly spending time with his family and friends. Clarence is preceded in death by his parents; and loving wife of 65 years, Janice Louise Blair. SURVIVORS: Son, John Blair and wife, Cindy; daughter, Karen Blair; daughter, Pamela Perrin and husband, Michael; son, Michael Blair and wife, Jayne; son, Aaron Blair and wife, Myrna; 15 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; numerous other family members; his



beloved dog, Sophie; and many friends.

