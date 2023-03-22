BLAIR, Frank "Pig"



Frank "Pig" Blair age 83 of Springfield, Ohio went home to his Heavenly Kentucky where he was greeted by his parents and brothers for a joyous reunion. Frank passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the Hospice House of Dayton. He was born on May 5, 1939 in Jenny's Creek, Kentucky to the late Lonnie and Doris (Taylor) Blair. Frank is survived by his wife Connie of 57 years; his daughters, Ellie (Eric) VanHorn and Nancy Blair; three granddaughters, Sara (Daniel) Pelfrey, Keri (Joel) Peters and Haleah (Jacob Walden) Liming; and seven great-grandchildren: Aaron, Emma, Joey, Callie, Abigail, Korben and Colten. He is also survived by his brother, Danny Blair of Georgestown, Kentucky; mother-in-law, Mae Reed; special sister-in-law, Sharry Walters as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Bill, James, Otto, Ellis and Scotty; nephew, Chip Blair; niece, Mandy Blair and sister-in-law, Wanda Blair. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center from 5:00-7:00 p.m. His funeral will follow on Friday, March 24, beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Mark Spencer officiating. Frank will be laid to rest in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com



