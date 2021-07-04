dayton-daily-news logo
BLAIR, G. Bradley

BLAIR, G. Bradley

Local Dayton Businessman, G. Bradley Blair passed away unexpectedly on June 12, 2021. Brad was the Owner and President of United Business

Services (UBS) in Dayton, OH, for more than 50 years. He was proud to have served as the President of the United States Jaycees and was a strong

supporter of local area

businesses.

Brad was born June 21, 1947, to his parents Granville B. Blair, Sr. and L. Theresa Oakley Blair Evans, who preceded him in death. Brad was also preceded in death by a younger brother Bobby Blair.

Brad resided in the Dayton area most of his life. He was a graduate of Kettering Fairmont High School and Bowling Green University. Brad was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and a long time season ticket holder.

Brad is survived by his cherished fiend Rebecca (Sha-lu) Wood, his trusted friends John and Sue Peck, as well as many other friends and business associates.

Funeral Services will be Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 11:00 am, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd Street, Franklin, OH 45005. A visitation will take place from 10:00 – 11:00 am.

Burial will take place at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Gary Sinise Hope For The Warriors, 8003 Forbes Place Suite 201, Springfield, VA 22151.




