BLAIR, John Clarence



Age 83 of Brookville, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. He was a graduate of Franklin High School class of 1957 and Miami University. John was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was very active with the Boy Scouts. He was an Eagle Scout and former Scout Master. He retired from DP&L with over 44 years of service. John was a member of the Salem Church of God and was an avid golfer. His biggest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his beloved wife of 29 years: Judi (Wolfe) Blair, children: Scott (Dai) Blair, Dwight (Krista) Carter, Steve (Misti) Weber, Jennifer (Brian Buschur) Weber, 13 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Samuel and Birdie (Dalton) Blair, son: Daniel Weber, brother: Otis Blair and sister: Betty Noble. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Salem Church of God, (6500 Southway Rd., Clayton) with Pastor Richard Triplett officiating. Interment will be held privately at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Boy Scouts of America or to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

