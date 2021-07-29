dayton-daily-news logo
X

BLAKE, Da'Rell

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

BLAKE, Da'Rell M.

Age 57, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday,

July 21, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am,

Saturday, July 31, 2021, at

Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West

Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at

www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top