BLAKE, David

BLAKE, Sr., David



Age 92 passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Emory



Hospital, Atlanta, GA. He was employed at Suchers Packing Co. and retired from Specialty Paper in 1993. David was an



active member of Resurrection Catholic Church. David loved volunteering and calling bingo. Preceded in death by his



parents, siblings and daughter Kimberly. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary



Elizabeth; sons, David Jr. (Priscilla), Oscar J.; grandson, Gaylan (Lisa); granddaughter, Mesha Dotson; a great-grandson; 3 great-granddaughters; and host of nephews, nieces, extended family members and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 4961 Salem Ave. Fr. Gene Schnipke, officiant.



Interment, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Diabetic or Cancer Society. No visitation.



