dayton-daily-news logo
X

BLAKE, Terrill

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BLAKE, Terrill Lamar

"AVO"

Age 44, of Oklahoma City, OK, formerly of Dayton, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022. Walk-through visitation 10 am-12 noon Friday, September 30, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Funeral service at 12 noon. (Mask Required). Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
RHODES, Doris
2
GRANT, Richard
3
JENNINGS, Henr
4
GLASCOE, Carol
5
McCullough, Annie
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top