BLAKE, Thomas Clinton Thomas Clinton Blake, age 93, of Middletown passed peacefully Tuesday, September 29, 2020, with his family by his side. He was a great man known for his athleticism, multiple businesses, leadership positions, including several boards and Middletown City Council, as well as his contributions to the community, and much more. However, his greatest accomplishment, which he was most proud of, is his family and the life he built with his beloved wife "Gwynie" and the memories made. "It's not what you have at the end of life, it's what you leave behind that matters." Tom is preceded in death by his beloved sweetheart, Gwyn, of 72 years, and his two daughters, Terri Blake Halsey and Lisa Blake French. He will be loved and remembered by his grandchildren; Lori Ronto Evans, Courtney French Killin, Rachel French Hunter and Kelly French, as well as his great grandchildren, Edie, Elliot, Ian and Oliver Evans, Harlow and Caroline Killin, Justin and Aubrey Hunter, Piper Harris (French-Hunter), Lilliana and Luna Reed (French) and his faithful cat companion, Toby. Friends are invited to celebrate and remember Tom at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. A celebration of life will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Windamere, 2 South Main St., Middletown following the services at the funeral home. All are invited to attend. Private inurnment will take place at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B, Middletown, OH, 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

