Blakeney, James Edward



Jim peacefully passed on March 29, 2023 in Dayton, Ohio. Loving husband and father born January 7, 1932 in Paducah, Kentucky. Jim was a thoughtful, caring and fun loving person who enjoyed everyday of his life.



After graduating from high school in Owensboro, Kentucky and subsequently serviced in the Air Force during the Korean War. Jim graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 1958 with a BA in business. He became a CPA and started his own firm Blakeney & Koller which later merged with Alexander Grant (now Grant Thornton) where he was a partner. Later Jim worked for Clark, Schaefer Hackett from where he retired. He then became the Clerk Treasurer of Washington Township for two terms.



Jim was a Trustee Emeritus of the UC Foundation, a member of Sigma Sigma and recipient of the Outstanding Alumni Award.



Jim is survived by his wife Helen, who he married in 1957, and daughters Susan Holding (Chris Holding) of Charlotte, NC and Judy Shuppert of Cincinnati along with grandchildren Heather Holding (Daniel Chow), Kara Holding, Emma Shuppert and Laura Shuppert and his loving siblings.



Friends and family are invited to attend the celebration of life on April 15 at 10:00am for calling hours and 10:30am for a mass at St Charles Borromeo Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd, Kettering, Ohio 45429.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Dayton, (Hospiceofdayton.org). Online condolences can be made online at tobias-funeral.com

