BLAKESLY, Dorothy

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BLAKESLY (Croghan), Dorothy Lucille

Age 96 of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021. She had attended Living Word Church. Dorothy enjoyed

reading, playing solitaire, solving crossword puzzles, but mostly being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children: Wendy (Stan) Cole, Lisa White, grandchildren: Katie (Justin)

Whittaker, Brandon (Lori) Fairchild, April (Jason) Hedrick, Christopher (Laura) Fairchild, Brian (Kate) Cole, Brooke (Jacob) McKinney, 13 great-grandchildren: Robert, Ryleigh, Aubrey, Alexis, Brady, Sydney, Lindsay, Aiden, Max, Beau, Easton, Tinley, Watson, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Blakesly,

parents: Owen and Ruth (Merritt) Croghan and 5 siblings. A walk-through visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood). Funeral Services will follow at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Matt Morrison officiating. Interment will

follow the service at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens near New Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

