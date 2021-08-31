BLAND, Homer A.



Homer A. Bland, 61, of Oxford, OH, passed away late Saturday night, on August 28, 2021. Born June 17, 1960, in Marvel,



Arkansas, he was the son of the late Homer and Mary



(Thomas) Bland. His last job was with Millis Transfer as a Truck Mechanic for 8 years. Prior to that he worked 25 years for



Miami University as a Supervisor in the Building Service



Department; and had also been a firefighter and EMT in



Oxford for 5 years. He loved both flower and vegetable



gardening, fishing, watching football, NASCAR Racing and was especially a fan of Jeff Gordon. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sister Mittie Sawyers, and stepbrothers Marvin and Tom Bland.



Homer is survived by his wife of nearly 44 years, Debbie A. (White) Bland, whom he married September 19, 1977; children Joe Bland and wife Stephanie of Trenton and Tracey



Richardson and husband Mike of Oxford; grandchildren



Christopher, Aliza, Aiden and Astrid; sisters Linda Holmes of Gratis, Debbie Halter of Florida and Tammy Maxwell of



Seven Mile.



Friends may call on the family from 12:00 - 2:00 PM Thursday, September 2, 2021, at the Preble Memory Gardens Funeral Center, 3377 US Rt. 35 E., West Alexandria, Ohio. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Pastor John Witt officiating. Burial in Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery.

