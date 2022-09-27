BLANTON, Judy



Age 92, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Judy was born August 11, 1930, in Jackson, KY, to the late Beech and Susie Strong. She graduated from Jackson City High School and Lee's College in Jackson. Judy was part of the big job migration to Middletown, OH, from KY. She enjoyed a career as a lab technologist at Mound Labs in Miamisburg, OH. Judy was married twice and had three children: Gail, Mike, and Lee Anne. She was devoted to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as well as her full extended family. Judy is survived by her children, Gail (Allan) Huber, Mike Blanton, and Lee Anne (Mark) Ferguson; grandchildren, Shannon (George IV) Sloan, Michael Huber, Nick (Alisha) Huber, Derek Shepherd, and Darcy Shepherd; great-grandchildren, Amber Gray, Kinley Shepherd, Bella Redavide, George Sloan V, Devon Shepherd, Sophia Sloan, Hayden Huber, Caroline Huber, and Brock Baker; and sister-in-law, Carole Strong. She was preceded in death by her parents; her older brother, Jimmie Hall; and her younger brother, Alben Strong. A special thank you to everyone at The Wellington of Dayton for their love and care of our mother for the past four and a half years. Thank you Dr. Fred Wagshul for your care of our mother for over 21 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to East End Community Services, 624 Xenia Ave. Dayton, OH 45410, as the family is very grateful to them. There will be a private graveside service at her final resting place of Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH. Her family will hold a memorial celebration at a later date, please check back for updates. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com for the Blanton family.

