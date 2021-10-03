BLANTON, Teresa

BLANTON (Tardona),



Teresa Lee "Terri"



Teresa (Terri) Lee Tardona Blanton went home to be with the Lord on September 28, 2021. Terri was born on November 12, 1954, in Hamilton, Ohio. At a very young age she moved to Brooklyn, NY, where she spent the next 12 years of her life.



In the summer of 1969, she moved back to Hamilton, Ohio, where she attended New Miami High School (NMHS) graduating in 1972. Not being a shy person she made friends quickly at NMHS, as well as in and around Butler County, that were her friends right up to her passing. While at NMHS she was very active attending all the Football and Basketball games, usually as part of the NMHS Marching Band where she was the Drum Majorette.



Terri was at one time a Certified EMT, as well as a well known and highly sought after DJ, playing music at parties and wedding across the county.



Terri married and had three wonderful children, David Bridge (Jennifer), Donna Urschel (Travis), and Randy Bridge (Tyler).



Terri is preceded in death by her father, Louis E. Tardona, Sr., her husband Ralph Blanton and Son-In-Law Sean Dougherty.



Terri met and married the light of her life Ralph Blanton in October of 1997, and they loved each other until his untimely passing in September of 2015.



She is survived by her mother Eunice Tardona; her sisters Karen (Tardona) Russey, Vicki (Tardona) Evans (Bob); and brother Lou Tardona, Jr (Penny). She is also survived by



her grandchildren, Sean Paul (Desirae) Dougherty, Julya



Dougherty, Austin Bridge and Kendall Bridge.



Special Family members that while not blood relatives were definitely Terri's family members: Chelsie Adams (Jim Bob), Dylan and Faith Lynn; her granddaughter of the heart Jyndi; and last but definitely not least, her beloved Molly Dog.



The family would like to thank Stephanie, Katy and Charlie for all the help these past several weeks and to Joe for making mom's final months on this earth the best she's had in several years.



Visitation will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. The Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, October 11, 2021, at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association or the Animal Friends Humane Society.



www.browndawsonflick.com