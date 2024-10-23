Blazer, Lloyd Leroy



Leroy Blazer, 92, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2024, on the eve of his 93rd birthday.



Leroy was born near Mechanicsburg on October 21, 1931, to the late Lloyd G. and Alice (Lloyd) Blazer. He first attended school in Mutual, then transferred to Mechanicsburg where he graduated with the Class of 1949.



On May 5, 1956, he married the love of his life Mary Pauline Bullard. They became the parents of four daughters.



During his youth he was an active member of Mutual UMC. Later he transferred to Mechanicsburg UMC where he continued to be involved with Sunday School and many church committees.



Leroy was a life-long farmer, for 25-plus years he owned and operated Mechanicsburg Implement Co.



Over the years Leroy was a member of several Boards of Directors. Among these groups were banks (Park, Security, Farmers), schools (Mechanicsburg Exempted Village and Ohio Hi-Point), Senior Citizens of Champaign County, Ohio, Farm Equipment Dealers Association, and Producer's Livestock Association.



Leroy enjoyed his involvement with groups playing golf, ping pong, and euchre. He also liked woodworking and restoring antique cars and tractors.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Toni Young, Nancy (Mark) D'Onofrio, and Diana (Jeff) Dutton; grandchildren, Cody (Michelle) Nichols, Evan D'Onofrio, Amelia D'Onofrio, Zoe D'Onofrio, Dean Dutton, and Jack Dutton; great-granddaughters, Madyson Wilson, Chloe Nichols, and Molly Nichols; as well as brother-in-law, David (Nancy) Bullard.



Leroy was pre-deceased by his daughter, Barbara Jo; his parents; as well as his brother, Corliss.



The family appreciates many friends who have been supportive during Leroy's struggle with health issues.



Private services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements have been entrusted to SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



