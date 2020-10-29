BLESI, Joyce Ann



Joyce passed away on October 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter F. and Lucille M. Blesi of Sarasota, Florida. She is survived by her three brothers and their wives-Fred and Sally of Chicago, Bob and Paula of Dallas, and Barry and Ann of Seattle, and many nieces and nephews.



Joyce grew up in Dayton, Ohio, and attended the University of Dayton where she received a Degree in Education. She taught school in Dayton before she started to follow her true love of travel. She lived in California for a while and eventually



settled in Honolulu. Joyce earned a Master's Degree in public health from the University of Hawaii. She taught Spanish in a Junior College before beginning her lifelong devotion to



real estate with her firm Blesi Properties. In 2013 she was awarded the status of Realtor Emeritus for forty years of



service by the National Association of Realtors. Joyce's love of horses provided her with much pleasure. Her life was filled with friends from Ohio to Hawaii. Her longtime friends, Ann Moldenschardt of California, Thalia Demott and Arlene Woo of Hawaii have been at her side throughout her life. A



memorial service will be held in Sarasota this winter.

