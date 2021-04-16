X

BLEVINS, David

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BLEVINS, David W.

David W. Blevins, age 56, of Hamilton, passed away

Monday, April 12, 2021, at

Hospice of Hamilton. He was born July 25, 1964, in

Hamilton, Ohio, the son of

Juanita Thomas Blevins and the late Pal Blevins. David owned and operated Blevins Exterminating Company in Hamilton and was an avid coin collector. He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Sherry Hurst Blevins; his mother Juanita

Blevins; four children Amanda Blevins, Jeffrey (Kori) Blevins, David (Cody) Blevins, and Sarah Blevins; and two grandchildren Honor and Dovie. A celebration of life service for David will be held at a later date. The family wishes to express

their sincere thanks to Hospice of Hamilton for their compassionate care of David. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080

Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, is serving the family.


www.websterfuneralhomes.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.