BLEVINS, Gertrude A.

Age 89 of Miamisburg, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Gertrude worked many years in sales with Sears and Avon. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Edwina Deveau, husband Billy R. Blevins and brother Richard Deveau. Surviving are her children Bill (Angie), Jim (Shirley), Tom

(Gina), Steve (Delan) and Cindy (Dave) Bolden, 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, Miamisburg. Final resting place Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Arrangements Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

Funeral Home Information

Sanner Funeral Home Inc

800 S Alex Rd

West Carrollton, OH

45449

