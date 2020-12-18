BLEVINS, Rita Jane



65 of Middletown, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born on February 19, 1955, in Middletown, to Homer Leroy & Gladys



(Johnson) Feerer. Rita retired after 21 years of service as a manager from CheckSmart in 2018. Rita was a very devoted member and outstanding leader of the Order of the Eastern Star and mentored many new Officers and was admired by all. She was also known for her organizational skills and helping cook many dinners for the groups that meet in the Middletown Masonic Center. Initiated September 16, 1976, she held many Offices including: Past Matron of Prosser Chapter #367, Past Deputy Grand Matron 2001 of the Grand Chapter of Ohio, and Past 2004 President of Nineteenth District Association. Rita was a member of Imperial Court #34, Order of the Amaranth Initiated February 11, 1978. She also was a Past Worthy Advisor of Middletown Assembly #68, Order of the Rainbow for Girls and later served on the Middletown Rainbow Board. Rita is survived by her son, Christopher Blevins of Melvindale, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Elinor (Jack) Martin and Elizabeth (Norman) Romans and her brothers, Homer Jr. (Irene), Donald (Sherry), Ralph (Rosemary), and Edward (Sandra) Feerer. Memorial Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Rita's memory to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



