Bliss, Sharon

Bliss (Hewitt), Sharon



Sharon Keith Hewitt (67), of Delray Beach, Fla., passed away on June 13, 2024.



Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Carol Hewitt, sister, Tracy Howard, & nephew, Hunter Howard.



She is survived by her loving husband, Andy Vernon Bliss, Daughter, Brandy Hewitt, Step Children, Aaron Bliss, and Kim (Patrick) O'Neill. Three sisters, Debbie del Valle,



Pam (Bill) Surber, & Marti Jo (Jeff) Pence. Extensive blended family of in laws, nieces, nephews and a host of lifelong friends.



Sharon loved meeting new people, watching Western TV. She was an avid lover of dogs and animals of all kinds. Also, Elvis!



Friends and family are cordially invited to join in a celebration of life for Sharon on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 from 4-6 PM @ Hale Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 North Miami St. W., Milton, OH 45383. Donation can be made to the Miami County Humane Society, 1110 North County Road 25A Troy, Ohio. 45373. Online memories of Sharon may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



