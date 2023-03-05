BLOCH, Thaddeus Paul "Thad"



Age 91, of Butler Twp., died Tuesday, Feb. 28th, 2023. He was born June 20th 1931, to



Polish immigrants in Easthampton, Mass. Preceded in death by two sisters Jennie and Sophie. He was the center of the basketball team and also played on the baseball team during high school, and this is where his love for sports began. He was drafted into the Army right after high school and spent time in Europe during the Korean conflict, and returned Sept 1952. He attended American International College in Springfield Mass at night and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1959, with a degree in Finance. In 1954, he met his wife Delores, of 66 years, on the tennis court in Easthampton Mass, who survives him. After a 2 year courtship he married Simone Dolores Laprade on Sept 1st 1956. They settled in Easthampton, Mass, and had three 3 boys, all of whom are engineers, Christopher (Beth) of Grand Rapids, MI, David (Debra) of Ft. Worth, TX, and Thomas of Dayton, who were all born between 1958 and 1962. Thad began his career in Finance which included many promotions and family moves, which culminated as the Vice President of finance at Prestolite Wire in Port Huron, Michigan. Thad retired at the age of 56 and settled with Dolores in Dayton, Ohio. Thad enjoyed and excelled at sports, tennis, and golf were his favorites. He enjoyed the competition and the friendships he made. Thad won many men's singles championships, as well as a father son city championship in Toledo, Ohio. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Thad was a member of Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church. During his lifetime he made many friends with his friendly smile, and curious nature. He was a great husband, father, grandfather and friend. A Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 10th, 2023, at Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church. Inurnment Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church in Thad's memory. Online condolences may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

