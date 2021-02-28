BLOCK, Anna Mae



Age 94, formerly of Hamilton, died Thursday, February 25, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. She was born in Hamilton, August 14, 1926, the daughter of Floyd David and Arizona Margaret (Schoppert) Bittinger. She was a 1944 graduate of Hamilton High School. She married



Richard Otto Block in Hamilton in 1946. She worked as Secretary at Fairfield Junior High and also for the Butler County Board of Elections. She was a devoted member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church; a member of The Order of Eastern Star, Washington Chapter #195; active in the Fairfield Grange; a member of the Butler County Republican Party and served as a member of the Republican Party Central Committee. She is survived by her son, David Richard Block, Gahanna, OH, and daughter, Barbara Ann Block Distelhorst, Powell, OH, and



sister, Mary Louise Petry, Hamilton. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard in March 2012;



son-in-law, Michael Distelhorst; sister-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Guckenberger; brothers-in-law, Walter Petry and Carl Guckenberger. She loved her life on the Block Dairy Farm with her beloved Richard and their vacations in Michigan. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend.



Private graveside services will be held Monday, March 1, 2021, at Greenwood Cemetery with Pastor Joe Schrock officiating. Memorials may be directed to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 212 S. Front Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011 or



Community First Solutions, c/o Berkeley Square, 230, Ludlow Street, Hamilton, OH 45011. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

