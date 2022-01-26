BLOUNT, Willie Mae
Mrs. Willie Mae Blount, 80, of Charlotte, departed this life on January 20, 2022, at Atrium Health Pineville. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Providence Baptist Church, 4921 Randolph Road, Charlotte, NC. Burial will take place in Salisbury National Cemetery, Salisbury, NC, at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue, Charlotte, NC, is in charge of arrangements.
