BLOW, Patricia

BLOW (Falldorf), Patricia

Patricia Falldorf Blow, daughter of Ben and Dorothy Falldorf, died on April 12, 2022. She was born on May 25, 1850, in Dayton, Ohio. She grew up with three brothers and one sister: Ben (Mary) Falldorf, Bob (Eileen) Falldorf, John (Barbara) Falldorf, and Charlotte (Harold) Kautz.

She honored her country by serving in the Army. She is survived by her daughter Jennifer Dillon and her granddaughters Chelsea Bintliff, Amanda Hill, Rachael Saks, and D'Ana Young. Her surviving great-grandchildren include Joshua Fowler, Hunter Bintliff, Noah Saks, and Alice Saks.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life Bo Bowman.

During her life she enjoyed being a nurse, riding motorcycles, and spending time with her dogs Rocky, Dottie, and Angel.

