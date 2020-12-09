BLUE, Tery

X

BLUE, Sr., Terry Lee

73, resident of Bethel Township, Ohio, was taken on

December 1, 2020. He was born to his parents, Perry Blue Jr. & Ruth Sherrick, grandmother, Florence Blue, Aunt Janet & Jack Hill. Terry graduated in 1967, first class of auto mechanics, JVS. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ethel Blue; son, Terry (Kim) Blue Jr.; daughter, Angie Blue; grandson, Jed Decker; granddaughter, Teresa (Chris) Blue; great-grand- daughter, Jordyn Blue; sisters, Linda Johnson, Cathy Blue; brothers, David & Tom Blue; many close friends; Tracey

Decker & Harley. Visitation will be 11AM, Friday, December 11, 2020, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY

FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Graveside services will follow at 12:30 pm at Medway Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Park Layne United Brethren. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.




