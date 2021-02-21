BLUMENSCHEIN,



Michael E.



Michael E. Blumenschein was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 17th, 2021. Mike was born April 14, 1944, to the late Leroy (Mickey) Blumenschein and Marguerite (Cook) Brown. Mike grew up in Springfield, Ohio, and graduated from North High School in 1962.



After graduation, Mike went



directly to work at Speco/Kelsey Hayes and retired from there in 1993 after 31 years of service. Mike then went to work for Springfield City School food service and retired from there in 2007. Mike enjoyed playing golf with friends and Ohio State Buckeyes football. Mike was a dedicated father, grandfather, and great grandfather, putting his family and their needs and wants above his own. Mike was a dedicated follower of Jesus Christ and was a member of and served alongside others at Northminster Presbyterian Church. For 48 years, Mike received and gave love, support and encouragement to those who walked with him through the 12 Step Program. Mike is survived by his daughter, Lynne Blumenschein; grandson,



Michael C. Blumenschein; granddaughters, Krysten Beckett, Angel Davis, and Deanna Blumenschein, and 14 great-grandchildren. Mike was preceded in death by his parents; wife Deanna Blumenschein; sons, Michael and Brian Blumenschein, and granddaughter, Stacy Blumenschein.



Family and friends will be accepted on Monday, February 22, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 PM at Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life



Celebration Center, Springfield. The service will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 11:00 AM. Entombment to



follow at Ferncliff Cemetery and Arboretum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northminster Presbyterian Church or the Springfield Fellowship Club in



Mike's honor.



God, grant us the serenity to accept the things we cannot change, the courage to change the things we can and the



wisdom to know the difference. Amen!

