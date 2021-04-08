X

BLUMENSTOCK, Leroy

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BLUMENSTOCK, Leroy D.

Age 85, of Brookville, passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, following an

extended illness. He was

preceded in death by his wife, Anna May Blumenstock. He was a lifelong member of Phillipsburg United Methodist Church. Leroy is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Gene (Sue) Blumenstock and Bill (Laurie) Blumenstock; grandchildren, Kyle, Heather, Amanda and Aaron; great-grandchildren, Natalie, Abbey, Gunner, Sydney, Alayna and Anna Marie; sisters, Joy (Larry) Bridenbaugh and Julia Hix; niece and caregiver, Nancy Wolf, who lovingly cared for Leroy for many years. He is also survived by numerous other

relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held 1:00 pm on Fri., April 9 at Arlington Cemetery, Brookville. Arrangements are in care of GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

