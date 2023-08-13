Blythe, Angela "Angie" Lynn



age 51, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday August 8th 2023, surrounded by loved ones. Angie was born in Hamilton, Ohio on April 22, 1972. She loved being a Mamaw and made sure her granddaughter knew she was the light of her life. She loved spending time with her father, and held her daughter in a special place in her heart. Angie is survived by her daughter Kali Blythe; her granddaughter Amora Lucille; her father Larry D. McGuire; and lots of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, John (Mike) Michael Blythe and her mother Dianne McGuire. She is now at peace with the many members who she missed dearly.



Visitation will be held on Monday, August 14th from 12:00PM-1:00PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave. Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Funeral service will follow after at 1:00PM. Burial to follow at Darrtown Cemetery.



Flowers can be sent to Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home on Millville Ave. www.browndawsonflick.com



