Boal, Aileen



Aileen Van Bibber Boal, "Mimsey," 90, of Woodstock, NY, passed away on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at the Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, NY., after a brief illness.



Born on December 22, 1932, in Piqua, OH, she was the daughter of the late William Boal and Francis Elizabeth (Ottley) Wood. Aileen grew up in Piqua, Ohio and Aiken, South Carolina. Aileen graduated from Foxcroft School in Middleburg, VA. where she was a renowned equestrian and lover of nature on Foxcroft's beautiful 500 acre campus.



Aileen was geographically experienced. She lived at Arrowston, Piqua, OH., Green Boundary, Aiken, SC., Sutton Place in New York City, Yelverton in South Devon, England, Charlottesville, VA., and Woodstock, NY.



Aileen was a homemaker. Above all, she was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a lover of animals, big and small. She is survived by five of her six children and in-laws as follows: William F. Peck (Anne N. Peck), Cockeysville, MD., Barbara V. Peck (Deceased), David T. Peck (Jane A. Peck), Piqua, Ohio, Sarah Peck Tieger (Herbert Tieger), Pebble Beach, CA., Greta T. Nicholas, Woodstock, NY., and Dimitri M. Nicholas, Palm Beach, FL. Aileen is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.



She was previously married to David F. Peck in 1955 (deceased), Dimitri P. Nicholas in 1966 (deceased), and John Hillier in 1984.



Memorial donations may be made in Aileen's memory to Ulster County SPCA, 20 Wiedy Road Kingston, NY 12401 or Family of Woodstock, Inc, P.O. Box 3516, Kingston, NY 12402.



A springtime memorial service is being planned for family and close friends.



Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 91 E. Market St., Rhinebeck, NY.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com