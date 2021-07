In Loving Memory



Joan J. Boatman



7/1/1924 - 4/13/2016



18 years after this day, we became husband and wife.



You gave me over 73 years of life with abundant love.



Now you have been gone over 5 years and



I realize there is no life for me without you.



With the help from family and friends, I just exist.



Miss you everyday, Raymond