2 hours ago

BOCKRATH, Erick Allen,

Age 45, of Centerville, passed away at home unexpectedly Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Erick was born April 7, 1976, to Edward and Anna (Schimmoeller) Bockrath. Erick is preceded in death by his sister, Theresa. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Erin; children, Sophie, Ethan, and Rose; his parents;

siblings, Brian (Amy) Bockrath, Kristy Bockrath, and Brenda (Matthew) Carabin, and several nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends Tuesday, August 17 from 5-8PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30AM, Wednesday, August 18 at the Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Ln., Centerville, with a visitation an hour prior at the church. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu

of flowers, to https://www.gofundme.com/f/erick-bockrath-family-funeral-expenses For complete condolences and remebrances, please visit www.routsong.com.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

81 North Main St

Centerville, OH

45459

https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

