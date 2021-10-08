BOCOCK, Edward L.



Age 66 of Springboro, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021. He is preceded in death by a brother, Vernon. Edward is



survived by his wife, Sandra; a daughter, Jami Diamond; a son and daughter-in-law, Wesley (Shasling) Bocock; two brothers, Skip and Harvey; three grandchildren, Dara, Colt and Arabella. Meadowdale High School (73') graduate and went on to earn his bachelor's degree in Theatre Arts and Business (86') at Wright State University. He was an active member of the



Antioch Shriners. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 11 at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Rev. Joe Getts officiating. The family will receive friends



Monday from 11:00-1:00 at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

