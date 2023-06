Boczonadi, Robert F.,



Age 71, of Beavercreek, formerly South Solon, OH, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Memorial services will be held at 2:00PM on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Beaver United Church of Christ, 1960 Dayton Xenia Rd, Beavercreek, with a visitation to follow. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences please visit www.routsong.com.