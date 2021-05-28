dayton-daily-news logo
BODDIE, Jacqueline

BODDIE, Jacqueline

Jacqueline Boddie passed away May 17th, 2021, in Delaware. She was born October 28th, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her

parents Craig and Vera

Williams and her Husband

Robert Henry Boddie. She leaves to cherish her memory, Brenda (Danforth) Spearman, Terri Lynn Boddie, Robert Boddie, Daniel James Boddie and her loving sister Joyce

Williams, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a host of

relatives and friends. Jackie was an avid reader, the family had trouble keeping her with a supply of reading material. She

also enjoyed all kinds of music and natures beauty. She was a woman full of wisdom and positivity.

A memorial service will be announced at a at a later date.

