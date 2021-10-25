BOEHM, Juquita



Age 58 of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday,



October 21, 2021. She was born on October 8, 1963, to



Andy and Edna Mae Day in Middletown, Ohio. She is a graduate of Madison High School. She was employed at Deceuninck North America



until 2015 when she retired to help care for her father. She met her loving husband Aaron while working there. Juquita is survived by her loving husband, Aaron Boehm. They were married almost seven years. Also, surviving her is her daughter, Vanessa Hause; mother, Edna Mae Day; brother, Mickel (Pam) Day; granddaughter, Ellenor Hause; her sister and best friend, Pam Collins, and her basset hound furbabies, Luke and Leia. She is preceded in death by her father, Andy Day; her brother, Bob Day and sister, Elsie Brewer. Juquita is in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. No services are scheduled at this time. Condolences may be sent to



