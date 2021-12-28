BOESCH, Sue

BOESCH (nee Anderson), Sue Ellen



Passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021, at her home in Kettering. She was born May 10, 1944, in Dayton to the late John and Henrietta (Homan) Anderson. In addition to her



parents, Sue was also preceded in death by her infant brother David and sister-in-law Fanny Anderson. She is survived by her husband of 34 years Horace J. (Jack) Boesch, step-daughters Susan Trangenstein (Jeff) of Dayton, Karen Shadowens,



(Robin), of North Carolina, brothers Roland Anderson of (Centerville), Gary Anderson (Rene') of Springboro, Doug



Anderson (Jill) of Rochester Hills Michigan, sisters Ann



Anderson of Cold Spring Kentucky and Jane Anderson (fiance' Stephen Torstrick) of Lexington Kentucky, three grandchildren Carly and Allison Trangenstein, Ashley (David) Harrison, four great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and great-



nieces and nephews. Special friends Georgiana Nye and



Bobbie Roland. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. A Memorial Mass 12:00 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at St. Albert the Great, Kettering. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to: The University of Dayton or the Kettering Parks Foundation. Condolences may be made to



