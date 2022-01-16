BOGARD, Mark Allen



67 of Dayton, passed away peacefully January 5, 2022,



after a lengthy battle with cancer. Mark was born November 23, 1954, in Dayton to the late Carol Jean (Harney) Bogard and Edgar Allen Bogard. He was also preceded in death by his much beloved grandparents, Sarah Loure (Passon) Harney and John Joseph Harney, special and dear aunt, Patricia (Aunt Patty) (Harney) Newbauer, many other relatives and friends and Mark's spoiled and much beloved pet, Buddy.



Survivors include his cherished sisters, Bridget Ann (Jenkinson) and her husband Craig and Karen Sue (Kilburn) and her



husband Barry, very special aunt and God Mother, Mary Ann (Aunt Mary) Sparks, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, new addition to his family, Little Kitty and many, many wonderful friends, especially Scotty, Tim, Holly, Daniel, Donna, Bronson, and Jerry.



A very special thank you and expression of gratitude to the Kettering Cancer Center, The Kettering Hospital, the doctors, the nurses, staff and lab technicians for their exceptional treatment. And most notably, Dr. Gregory Gordon and Dr. E. Robert Hale. Mark expressed numerous times how fortunate he was to have these wonderful people by his side on his



journey and how he will never forget their care nor their



compassion.



Services will be at the discretion of the family. Final interment will be at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to St. Jude Cancer Center for Children (www.stjude.org) and the Humane Society of Dayton (www.hsdayton.org).



To leave a message of sympathy or share a special memory of Mark and to read complete obituary, please visit:



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

