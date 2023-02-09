BOGDANYI, Andrew



Andrew Bogdanyi, 91, of Kettering, OH, passed away on February 3, 2023. He was born to the late Maria and John Bogdanyi in Tiszanana, Hungary, on December 20, 1931.



He served in the Hungarian Army as a freedom fighter during the Hungarian Revolution and escaped in 1956 to come to America. He taught himself English and worked in his trade as a master tailor at Shilitos then Rike's Department Stores. He also worked selling cars for many years. In 1982 he formed Andrew's Formal Wear until his retirement.



He was very proud of his heritage and loved listening to the Sunday morning Hungarian broadcast on the radio. He was a proud member of the Hungarian club of Dayton.



His family was his whole world and loved spending time with his wife, daughters and grandchildren. He absolutely loved being outdoors, working in the yard and taking long walks.



He was preceded in death by 6 brothers and 2 sisters in Hungary. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Virginia (Crozier) Bogdanyi; two daughters Debbie Henley (Greg) and Maria Lawson; four grandchildren Curtis Lawson (Jaime), Hanna Lawson, Emily Henley and Carley Lawson; and his sweet pup Maggie.



Visitation will be held Friday February 10th, 2023, from 5 pm-7pm at Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering. Funeral service 10 am, February 11th, 2023 at Westbrock Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery.

