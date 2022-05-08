BOGGS, William "Wayne"



Age 83, passed quietly in his sleep on May 5, 2022. Wayne is survived by his wife, Brenda Burns-Boggs, Atlanta, GA; daughter, Robin Hargrave of Hutchinson, KS; grandson,



Samuel Hargrave, Wichita, KS. He is also survived by his daughter, Denise Duplinski, and her partner Michael Tarnower; son, James Duplinski all of Atlanta, GA; daughter, Gayle Garrison, Wilmington, OH; and lifelong friend, Larry Maxwell, Dayton, OH. He was preceded in death by his son, Chris Boggs. Wayne leaves to cherish his memory many nieces, nephews, and precious friends both in Dayton, Ohio, and Kansas City. Wayne was a 1957 graduate of Northridge High School, a skilled musician, golfer, baseball player and wonderful human being. He has left behind many, many wonderful friends from his high school days and his many years on this planet. Wayne was an active volunteer for Chihuahua Rescue and Transport for the past 20 years and



assisted in rescuing hundreds of dogs during that time. He was a best friend to many and never said an unkind word to anyone. He will be greatly missed. Wayne requested no services be conducted and that he be cremated. His cremated remains are to be placed near his family in Eoli, Kentucky. Sign the online guest book at http://www.fischerperimeterchapel. com/obituary/William-Boggs In remembrance, donations may be made to Chihuahua Rescue & Transport, P.O. Box 2844,



Durham, NC 27715 (Make checks out to CRT). Fischer Funeral Care and Cremation Service, Atlanta 678-514-1000.

