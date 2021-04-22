BOHANNON, Pauletta M.



Age 77, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, April 2nd, 2021. Memorial service will be held at 5:00 pm, Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Robert Jackson



officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:30 pm - 5:00 pm. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com;



virtual streaming link available.

