Bohlander, Mildred L. "Millie"



Age 89, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, November 28, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. Family and friends may visit from 9:00AM until the time of service. Burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to the Alzheimer's Association as Millie was a supporter for many years. For the full remembrance please visit www.routsong.com



