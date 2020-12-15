BOHLENDER,



Dennis Davis



Age 99, Englewood, formerly a longtime resident of West Milton, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Cypress Pointe Health Care, Englewood, Ohio. He was born on September 11, 1921, in Darke County, Ohio, to his parents Herbert and Mabel (Davis) Bohlender. Dennis graduated from Newton High School class of 1939. He was a U.S. Navy WWII veteran who served as a Seaman 2nd Class Submariner in the Pacific. He was a member of many veteran organizations including the VFW Post 8211, the Sub Club in Germantown, and was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 487. He was a former member of the West Milton Friends Church, a current member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, and has been a member of the West Milton Lodge 577 F.&A.M for over 70 years. Dennis retired from GM after 32 years and was an avid lover of Maid-Rites. He was preceded in death by parents; wife of 64 years, Lavon (Hissong) Bohlender; and great-grandson, Bryce Warner. He will be missed and remembered by his sons, Larry & Lynn (Charlene); granddaughters, Debbie Webb, Lori (Jim) Shirk, Stacy (Michael) Warner; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Tanner, Lindsay, MacKenzie, Grace, Lydia, Nathan, and



Rebecca. Private family services will be held with interment at Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Free The Mind/Anchor the Soul,



(www.freethemindanchorthesoul.com) or the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1209 S. Miami Street, West Milton, Ohio 45383.



